MIAA girls hockey playoffs 2025: Predicting the brackets

Senior Sarah White leads Notre Dame (Hingham) with 16 goals. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The MIAA hockey tournaments are here.

So, it's a perfect time to get a head start on the "bracketology" that will be at the front of everyone's minds in just a couple of weeks during March Madness.

For those keeping score at home, I came out firing in my NEPSAC tournament predictions last season. I went a perfect 7-for-7 with the Elite 8, 4-for-5 in the Large School tournament and 3-for-5 with the Small School bracket, making for 14-for-17 in all. Naturally, I decided to try my luck in the MIAA tournaments this year.

Should be pretty easy, right?

This is the part of the hockey season where unpredictability thrives. In a win-or-go-home, one-game-for-the-rest-of-your-life scenario, anything can happen. Lower seeds can catch fire. Higher seeds try to put the finishing touches on strong seasons.

Attached below are the Division 1 and 2 brackets, along with my picks and a little bit about my thought process. Feel free to use these picks as bulletin board material, although I doubt any of these will be wrong. Like I said, picking brackets 100 percent correctly is pretty easy. I digress.

Let’s dive in.