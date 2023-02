Lily McGoldrick is a defender for Duxbury. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

This week's MIAA girls hockey coaches poll was quite interesting.

The team with the most first-place votes...was in second place. After that, Nos. 3-10 had a complete reshuffle.

Things will only get tighter from here as the season enters the final month.

Let's dive into the latest poll.