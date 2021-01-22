New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

MIAA: Freshman Josh Itri sparks Sandwich past Barnstable in Cape & Islands action

By

Sandwich takes on Barnstable on Thursday afternoon at Gallo Arena in Bourne, Mass.

BOURNE, Mass. — After falling down 1-0, Sandwich scored three unanswered goals to defeat Barnstable 3-1 on Thursday afternoon at Gallo Arena.

Seniors Tim Clark and Rob Cardillo and sophomore Colin McIver scored for Sandwich while senior Garrett Dunne found the back of the net for Barnstable. Freshman Josh Itri had two assists and sophomore Mitchell Norkevicius picked up the win in net for the Blue Knights.

Sandwich, typically the underdog in games against Cape & Islands League rival Barnstable, clearly was the better team at five-on-five, but there was quite a bit of special teams play in the game. Barnstable’s only goal came on the man advantage, but Sandwich’s penalty kill did the trick later in the game. The Blue Knights killed off a prolonged two-man advantage at the start of the third period and then fended off another Red Raiders’ power-play attempt later in the stanza.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

MIAA: Nolan Leonard shines as Braintree, Milton skate to 3-3 tie

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Milton High School rallied from two separate two-goal deficits to earn a 3-3 tie with Braintree on Wednesday afternoon at Zapustas Ice…
Read More

MIAA prospect watch: St. Mary’s downs Arlington Catholic

LYNN, Mass. — St. Mary’s grinded out a 4-1 win over Catholic Central rival Arlington Catholic on Monday at Connery Rink. Christian Moran, Jack Carpenter…
Read More

MIAA: Prospect standouts as Woburn steams past Reading, stays unbeaten

READING, Mass. — Woburn further cemented its status as the team to beat in the Middlesex League with Thursday night’s 5-1 victory over Reading at…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter