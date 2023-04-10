Colin McIver celebrates scoring at TD Garden in the D4 state final. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 circuit didn’t have the depth of teams or players that the upper ones possess.

There is no denying that, but there were some good teams and players at the top. The top two teams in the state met in the MIAA Division 4 State championship game at TD Garden with Norwell knocking off defending champion Sandwich.

While those two teams had a number of talented players for this division, a few lower in the rankings also had standouts.

New England Hockey Journal has compiled a player of the year, coach of the year, and first and second All-MIAA teams for this division.