MIAA: Division 3 boys All-MIAA Teams and Awards

Dillan Lowe had six goals and 22 assists for Nashoba this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There were talented players across the Division 3 landscape in the MIAA hockey circuit during the 2022-23 season.

Unlike in Division 4, this division featured more parity as the No. 11 seed, Nashoba, ended up winning the title at TD Garden.

Division 3 had a number of talented seniors who stayed, played four seasons, and still earned an opportunity to play junior hockey after graduation. There was also a young underclassman who dominated the division, in terms of individual talent.

Below is a look at the Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Coach of the Year, and First and Second All-MIAA Teams for Division 3.

