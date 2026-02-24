MIAA Division 2 girls hockey playoffs 2026: Predicting the bracket

Abby Coughlin (facing) is a strong offensive threat for Milton. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The MIAA girls hockey tournaments are here.

So, it’s a perfect time to get a head start on the “bracketology” that will be at the front of everyone’s minds in just a few weeks during March Madness.

This is the part of the hockey season where unpredictability thrives. In a win-or-go-home, one-game-for-the-rest-of-your-life scenario, anything can happen. Lower seeds can catch fire. Higher seeds try to put the finishing touches on strong seasons.

Just look at last season's final. It came down to No. 6 Milton and No. 13 Medfield. The latter won it all.

Every possibility is on the table when the puck drops in these games.

Attached below is the Division 2 bracket, along with my picks and a little bit about my thought process. You can find my Division 1 picks here.

Feel free to use these picks as bulletin board material, although I doubt any of these will be wrong. Like I've said in the past, picking brackets 100 percent correctly is pretty easy, right? Right?

Let’s dive in.

