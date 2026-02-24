New England Hockey Journal

MIAA

MIAA Division 2 girls hockey playoffs 2026: Predicting the bracket

Milton
Abby Coughlin (facing) is a strong offensive threat for Milton. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The MIAA girls hockey tournaments are here.

So, it’s a perfect time to get a head start on the “bracketology” that will be at the front of everyone’s minds in just a few weeks during March Madness.

This is the part of the hockey season where unpredictability thrives. In a win-or-go-home, one-game-for-the-rest-of-your-life scenario, anything can happen. Lower seeds can catch fire. Higher seeds try to put the finishing touches on strong seasons.

Just look at last season's final. It came down to No. 6 Milton and No. 13 Medfield. The latter won it all.

Every possibility is on the table when the puck drops in these games.

Attached below is the Division 2 bracket, along with my picks and a little bit about my thought process. You can find my Division 1 picks here.

Feel free to use these picks as bulletin board material, although I doubt any of these will be wrong. Like I've said in the past, picking brackets 100 percent correctly is pretty easy, right? Right?

Let’s dive in.

Related Articles

MIAA D1 girls hockey playoffs 2026: Full schedule, bracket and results

The 2026 MIAA D1 girls hockey tournament has arrived. The bracket has been released, and the No. 1 seed is Notre Dame (Hingham) after going…
Read More

MIAA D3 boys hockey playoffs 2026: Full schedule, bracket and results

It's time for the 2026 MIAA Division 3 boys hockey tournament. The bracket has come out, and Hanover landed the No. 1 seed after going…
Read More

MIAA D4 boys hockey playoffs 2026: Full schedule, brackets and results

It’s time for the 2026 MIAA Division 4 hockey state tournament. The MIAA Division 4 boys hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as…
Read More
