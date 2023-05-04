Pavit Mehra's return to Hopkinton helped propel the Hillers to the state title game. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There were plenty of strong storylines and top individual players in MIAA’s Division 2 throughout the 2022-23 season.

Two of the heavyweights of the division, Canton and Hopkinton, met in the final at the TD Garden. Dan Shuman’s Bulldogs came away with a 4-1 win after falling short to Tewksbury the previous year.

Below are my selections for MIAA Division 2 Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and Coach of the Year.

In addition, I compiled an All-MIAA first and second team and an All-Freshman Team.