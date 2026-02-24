MIAA Division 1 girls hockey playoffs 2026: Predicting the bracket

Bishop Feehan's Georgia Murray is one of the top forwards in the state. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The MIAA girls hockey tournaments are here.

So, it’s a perfect time to get a head start on the “bracketology” that will be at the front of everyone’s minds in just a few weeks during March Madness.

This is the part of the hockey season where unpredictability thrives. In a win-or-go-home, one-game-for-the-rest-of-your-life scenario, anything can happen. Lower seeds can catch fire. Higher seeds try to put the finishing touches on strong seasons.

Just look at last season's final matchups. Division 1 saw a No. 1 seed win it all last season, thanks to Hingham, but the Harborwomen faced a No. 15 seed in Bishop Stang. In Division 2, it came down to No. 6 Milton and No. 13 Medfield. The latter won it all.

Every possibility is on the table when the puck drops in these games.

Attached below is the Division 1 bracket, along with my picks and a little bit about my thought process. Feel free to use these picks as bulletin board material, although I doubt any of these will be wrong. Like I've said in the past, picking brackets 100 percent correctly is pretty easy, right? Right?

A separate story will be done on my Division 2 predictions.

Let’s dive in.