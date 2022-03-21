MIAA Division 1 Championship: Tommy Sarni’s offensive fireworks lead St. John’s Prep past Xaverian

Tommy Sarni (22) celebrates one of his 4 goals in St. John's Prep's MIAA D1 championship. (Brian Kelly/BK Photo)

BOSTON – The best two teams in the state from start to finish of the 2021-22 Massachusetts high school hockey season collided in Sunday night’s MIAA Division 1 State Championship game at the TD Garden.

St. John’s Prep and Xaverian split the first two matchups between the Catholic Conference heavyweights. In the rubber match, the Eagles prevailed with a 6-2 victory to capture the program’s first state championship since winning the 2015 Super 8.

Senior captain and first line right wing Tommy Sarni scored four goals and added an assist to pace the St. John’s Prep offense. Junior left wing Cole Blaeser and junior defenseman Aidan Holland were the other goal scorers for SJP. Payton Palladino was the winning goaltender. The championship triumph gave Kristian Hanson’s team a final record of 22-3, a school record for most wins in a season.