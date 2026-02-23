New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Boys

MIAA Division 1 boys hockey playoffs 2026: Predicting the bracket

Avatar photo
By

Hingham and Xaverian are two teams that rank high in the Division 1 tournament. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It's time for the 2026 MIAA boys hockey tournaments. Things heat up fast for teams, as it's win-or-go-home. Seniors, this is it. Lose, and you won't be touching your skates for a very long time.

It's also the perfect time to make predictions. Coaches and players are more than welcome to use this as bulletin board material. Put it up in the locker room and throw it in my face when I'm wrong. Be my guest.

The brackets for Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4 came out on Saturday. While I watched and ranked Canton and Tewksbury, two Division 2 powerhouses, throughout the season, I'm only going to predict Division 1.

What's interesting is that the last two seasons have featured a high-ranking team (No. 1 St. John's Prep in 2024, No. 4 Catholic Memorial) taking on a lower-ranking team (No. 11 Winchester in 2024, No. 14 St. John's Shrewsbury) in the championship.

It's easy to want to predict upsets, and I have some upsets here and there. But I wouldn't be shocked if this is the year where a lower seed doesn't go on a Cinderella run.

That doesn't mean it won't happen.

Attached below is my bracket along with my rationale.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Noel Schaab and Choate entered the rankings for the first time this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Girls prep rankings: Major changes in final regular season top 10

It's coming down to the wire in girls prep. The last two weeks have brought plenty of fireworks. There were a ton of notable results this…
Read More

MIAA Division 1 boys hockey playoffs 2026: Predicting the bracket

It's time for the 2026 MIAA boys hockey tournaments. Things heat up fast for teams, as it's win-or-go-home. Seniors, this is it. Lose, and you won't be…
Read More
Genna MacDonald helped lead Medfield to a Division 2 title in 2025. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

8 girls MIAA sleeper teams who could make noise in the tournament

Anything can happen in the girls MIAA hockey tournament. You can always count on an upset (or several) or even some Cinderella runs in the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter