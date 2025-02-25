MIAA Division 1 boys hockey playoffs 2025: Predicting the bracket

Hingham and Belmont could meet in the Elite 8. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The 2025 MIAA boys hockey tournaments are here. For teams, things get even more serious. It's time to lock in, win and advance. Lose and you're done.

Those days are long gone for me. This time of year is about making predictions and giving coaches and players an incredible amount of bulletin board material. I'm typically always right, though, so I'm not sure how much of this will be held against me.

*Ducks*

The brackets for Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4 came out on Saturday. I only predicted Division 1 because that's what I covered the most throughout the season. As I've said in a number of my rankings, parity is the name of the game this season. There was a clear cut No. 1 for most of the season, but the gap between No. 1 and everyone else closed considerably in the final weeks of the season.

While then-No. 1 St. John's Prep won the tournament last season, No. 11 Winchester was its opponent and was a goal (after the buzzer) short of forcing overtime. No. 18 Arlington Catholic made it all the way to the Final 4 against Winchester and lost in overtime.

This is where things get weird, so it's extremely possible for lower seeds to go on runs.

Attached below is my bracket along with the method to my madness.

Let's dive in.