New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

MIAA D3 boys hockey playoffs 2026: Full schedule, bracket and results

Avatar photo
By

Nauset won the MIAA D3 title in 2025. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s time for the 2026 MIAA Division 3 boys hockey tournament.

The bracket has come out, and Hanover landed the No. 1 seed after going 16-2-2 during the regular season. Nauset came in with the No. 2 seed after posting a record of 15-2-3. The No. 3 seed went to Medfield, while Pembroke will be at No. 4.

On Sunday, March 15, a champion will be crowned.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

Advertisement

*Dates and times will be added when they are released

BOYS MIAA BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 2 | Division 4

Round of 32

  • Feb. 25: No. 1 Hanover vs. No. 29 Holliston/No. 36 Nashoba Valley Tech winner | 7:50 p.m. | Hobomock Arena
  • Feb. 25: No. 2 Nauset vs. No. 31 Haverhill/No. 34 Southeastern RVT winner | 8:10 p.m. | Charles Moore Arena
  • Feb. 24: No. 3 Medfield vs. No. 30 North Middlesex Reg./No. 35 Assabet Valley RVT winner | 7:30 p.m. | Pirelli FMC
  • Feb. 26: No. 4 Pembroke vs. No. 29 Holliston/No. 36 Nashoba Valley Tech winner | 4:30 p.m. | Hobomock Arena
  • Feb. 26: No. 5 Shawsheen Valley Tech vs. No. 28 Watertown | 7:10 p.m. | Hallenbourg Ice Rink
  • Feb. 26: No. 6 Dracut vs. No. 27 Norton | 5:30 p.m. | Tsongas Center
  • Feb. 25: No. 7 Scituate vs. No. 26 Ludlow | 5:50 p.m. | Hobomock Arena
  • Feb. 25: No. 8 Marlboro vs. No. 25 Diman RVT | 6:30 p.m. | Navin
  • Feb. 25: No. 9 Essex North Shore vs. No. 24 North Quincy | 6:30 p.m | Essex Sports Center
  • Feb. 25: No. 10 Methuen vs. No. 23 Groton-Dunstable | 7 p.m. | Methuen High School
  • Feb. 25: No. 11 Nashoba Regional vs. No. 22 Longmeadow | 4 p.m. | NESC
  • TBD: No. 12 Westfield vs. No. 21 Danvers
  • Feb. 25: No. 13 Norwood vs. No. 20 Bishop Stang | 5 p.m. | Skating Club
  • Feb. 24: No. 14 Wakefield Memorial vs. No. 19 East Longmeadow | 6 p.m. | Stoneham Arena
  • Feb. 25: No. 15 Middleborough vs. No. 18 Taunton | 6 p.m. | Bridgewater Ice Arena
  • Feb. 25: No. 16 Blackstone Valley RVT vs. No. 17 Lynnfield | 7:30 p.m. | Hopedale Ice Plex

Preliminary round

  • Feb. 23: No. 29 Holliston vs. No. 36 Nashoba Valley Tech | 5 p.m. | Loring Arena
  • Feb. 22: No. 30 North Middlesex Reg. vs. No. 35 Assabet Valley RVT | 3 p.m. | Groton School
  • Feb. 22: No. 31 Haverhill vs. No. 34 Southeastern RVT | 5 p.m. | Haverhill High
  • Feb. 23: No. 32 Dedham vs. No. 33 Easthampton | 3 p.m. | Bajko

GIRLS MIAA BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 2

Related Articles

Annie Schwarz had a goal and two assists in Loomis Chaffee's win over Williston. (Yuqi Qian)

6 takeaways from No. 4 Loomis Chaffee’s win over No. 3 Williston Northampton

On Senior Day, four of Loomis Chaffee’s stole the show as the No. 4 Pelicans cruised to a 3-0 win over No. 3 Williston Northampton.…
Read More

7 takeaways from Salisbury’s big win over Avon Old Farms

Salisbury set an early tone: It wasn't going to be Avon Old Farms' day. Roughly eight minutes into the big-time boys prep matchup, Avon Old…
Read More

MIAA D1 boys hockey playoffs 2026: Full schedule, brackets and results

It's time for the 2026 MIAA Division 1 boys hockey tournament. The bracket has come out and Catholic Memorial landed the No. 1 seed after…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter