Nauset won the MIAA D3 title in 2025. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s time for the 2026 MIAA Division 3 boys hockey tournament.

The bracket has come out, and Hanover landed the No. 1 seed after going 16-2-2 during the regular season. Nauset came in with the No. 2 seed after posting a record of 15-2-3. The No. 3 seed went to Medfield, while Pembroke will be at No. 4.

On Sunday, March 15, a champion will be crowned.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.