MIAA D3 boys hockey playoffs 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

Marblehead won the MIAA Division 3 title last season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The time for the 2025 MIAA Division 3 boys hockey tournament has arrived.

The bracket has come out and Nauset landed the No. 1 seed after going 19-0-1 during the regular season. Medfield came in with the No. 2 seed after posting a record of 18-1-1. The No. 3 seed went to Essex North Shore, while Scituate will be at No. 4.

On Sunday, March 16, a champion will be crowned.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

*Dates and times will be added when they are released

Preliminary round 

  • No. 30 Foxboro vs. No. 35 Amherst-Pelham Regional
  • No. 31 Somerville vs. No. 34 Assabet Valley RVT
  • No. 32 Ludlow vs. No. 33 Middleboro

BOYS MIAA BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 2 | Division 4

Round of 32 

  • No. 1 Nauset vs. Winner of Ludlow/Middleboro
  • No. 2 Medfield vs. Winner of Somerville/Assabet Valley RVT
  • No. 3 Essex North Shore vs. Winner of Foxboro/Amherst-Pelham Regional
  • No. 4 Scituate vs. No. 29 Norton
  • No. 5 Triton Regional vs. No. 28 Diman RVT
  • No. 6 Bedford vs. No. 27 West Springfield
  • No. 7 Melrose vs. No. 26 Holliston
  • No. 8 Marblehead vs. No. 25 Blackstone Valley RVT
  • No. 9 Dracut vs. No. 24 North Quincy
  • No. 10 Shawsheen Valley Tech vs. No. 23 East Longmeadow
  • No. 11 Methuen vs. No. 22 Wakefield
  • No. 12 Watertown vs. No. 21 Pembroke
  • No. 13 Taunton vs. No. 20 Bishop Stang
  • No. 14 Somerset Berkley Regional vs. No. 19 Hopedale
  • No. 15 Lynnfield vs. No. 18 North Middlesex Regional
  • No. 16 Danvers vs. No. 17 Nashoba Regional

GIRLS BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 2

