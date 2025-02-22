New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

MIAA D2 girls hockey playoffs 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

By

Duxbury won the MIAA Division 2 girls title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s finally time for the state tournaments here in Massachusetts.

The MIAA Division 2 girls hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Westwood after going 18-1-1 in the regular season. The No. 2 seed is Duxbury at 15-5-2, while the No. 3 seed is Woburn (13-6-1). Checking in at No. 4 is Algonquin/Hudson (13-4-3).

Duxbury is the back-to-back defending champion, going for a three-peat, after beating Falmouth last season.

A champion will be crowned on Sunday, March 16, at TD Garden.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

*Dates and times will be added when they are released

DIVISION 1 GIRLS: Click or tap here for the full schedule, bracket and results

Round of 32

  • No. 1 Westwood vs. No. 32 Walpole
  • No. 2 Duxbury vs. No. 31 Newburyport
  • No. 3 Woburn vs. No. 30 Stoneham
  • No. 4 Algonquin/Hudson vs. No. 29 Wayland
  • No. 5 Burlington vs. No. 28 Beverly
  • No. 6 Milton vs. No. 27 Dedham
  • No. 7 Marshfield vs. No. 26 Hanover
  • No. 8 Auburn vs. No. 25 Longmeadow
  • No. 9 Falmouth vs. No. 24 Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake
  • No. 10 Sandwich vs. No. 23 Melrose
  • No. 11 Plymouth South vs. No. 22 Dennis-Yarmouth
  • No. 12 Martha’s Vineyard vs. No. 21 Pembroke
  • No. 13 Medfield vs. No. 20 Hopkinton
  • No. 14 Nauset/Monomoy vs. No. 19 Norwood
  • No. 15 King Philip vs. No. 18 Canton
  • No. 16 Leominster vs. No. 17 Norwell/Scituate/Abington

BOYS MIAA BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 2 | Division 3 | Division 4

