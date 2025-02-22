Duxbury won the MIAA Division 2 girls title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s finally time for the state tournaments here in Massachusetts.

The MIAA Division 2 girls hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Westwood after going 18-1-1 in the regular season. The No. 2 seed is Duxbury at 15-5-2, while the No. 3 seed is Woburn (13-6-1). Checking in at No. 4 is Algonquin/Hudson (13-4-3).

Duxbury is the back-to-back defending champion, going for a three-peat, after beating Falmouth last season.

A champion will be crowned on Sunday, March 16, at TD Garden.