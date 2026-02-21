New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

MIAA D2 boys hockey playoffs 2026: Full schedule, bracket and results

Avatar photo
By

Billerica won the MIAA D2 boys title in 2025. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s time for the 2026 MIAA Division 2 boys hockey tournament.

The bracket has come out, and Canton landed the No. 1 seed after going 19-1-0 during the regular season. Tewksbury came in as the No. 2 seed after posting an 18-1- 1 record. The No. 3 seed went to Falmouth, while Burlington will be at No. 4.

On Sunday, March 15, a champion will be crowned at TD Garden.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

Advertisement

*Dates and times will be added when they are released

BOYS MIAA BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 3 | Division 4

Round of 32

  • Feb. 25: No. 1 Canton vs. No. 32 Somerset Berkley Regional | 5 p.m. | Canton Ice House
  • Feb. 26: No. 2 Tewksbury vs. No. 31 Westborough | 7 p.m. | Breakaway Ice Center
  • Feb. 25: No. 3 Falmouth vs. No. 30 Plymouth South | 7:15 p.m. | Falmouth Arena
  • Feb. 25: No. 4 Burlington vs. No. 29 Plymouth North | 5:30 p.m. | Burlington Ice Palace
  • Feb. 25: No. 5 Woburn vs. No. 28 Silver Lake | 7 p.m. | O’Brien Rink
  • Feb. 24: No. 6 Westwood vs. No. 27 Mansfield | 7:40 p.m. | Canton Ice House
  • Feb. 26: No. 7 Milton vs. No. 26 Auburn | 7:05 p.m. | Ulin Rink
  • Feb. 26: No. 8 Barnstable vs. No. 25 Minnechaug | 6:30 p.m. | TBD
  • Feb. 25: No. 9 Walpole vs. No. 24 Dartmouth | 8 p.m. | Cadillac Ice
  • Feb. 25: No. 10 King Philip vs. No. 23 Algonquin | 5:30 p.m. | Foxboro Ice Arena
  • Feb. 25: No. 11 Billerica vs. No. 22 Amesbury | 7 p.m. | Hallenborg
  • Feb. 25: No. 12 Concord-Carlisle vs. No. 21 Melrose | 5:20 | Edge
  • Feb. 25: No. 13 Duxbury vs. No. 20 Boston Latin | 7:20 p.m. | The Bog
  • Feb. 25: No. 14 Whitman-Hanson Reg. vs. No. 19 Beverly | 5 p.m. | Rockland Arena
  • Feb. 25: No. 15 North Attleborough vs. No. 18 Newburyport | 8 p.m. | New England Sports Village
  • Feb. 25: No. 16 Hopkinton vs. No. 17 Gloucester | 7:50 p.m. | NESC

GIRLS MIAA BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 2

Related Articles

Annie Schwarz had a goal and two assists in Loomis Chaffee's win over Williston. (Yuqi Qian)

6 takeaways from No. 4 Loomis Chaffee’s win over No. 3 Williston Northampton

On Senior Day, four of Loomis Chaffee’s stole the show as the No. 4 Pelicans cruised to a 3-0 win over No. 3 Williston Northampton.…
Read More

7 takeaways from Salisbury’s big win over Avon Old Farms

Salisbury set an early tone: It wasn't going to be Avon Old Farms' day. Roughly eight minutes into the big-time boys prep matchup, Avon Old…
Read More

MIAA D1 boys hockey playoffs 2026: Full schedule, brackets and results

It's time for the 2026 MIAA Division 1 boys hockey tournament. The bracket has come out and Catholic Memorial landed the No. 1 seed after…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter