Billerica won the MIAA D2 boys title in 2025. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s time for the 2026 MIAA Division 2 boys hockey tournament.

The bracket has come out, and Canton landed the No. 1 seed after going 19-1-0 during the regular season. Tewksbury came in as the No. 2 seed after posting an 18-1- 1 record. The No. 3 seed went to Falmouth, while Burlington will be at No. 4.

On Sunday, March 15, a champion will be crowned at TD Garden.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.