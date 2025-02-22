New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

MIAA D2 boys hockey playoffs 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

By

Boston Latin won the MIAA Division 2 title last season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The time for the 2025 MIAA Division 2 boys hockey tournament has arrived.

The bracket has come out and Billerica landed the No. 1 seed after going 18-1-1 during the regular season. Woburn came in with the No. 2 seed after posting a record of 14-5-1. The No. 3 seed went to Canton, while Tewksbury will be at No. 4.

On Sunday, March 16, a champion will be crowned at TD Garden.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

*Dates and times will be added when they are released

Preliminary round 

  • No. 32 Newton South vs. No. 33 Agawam

BOYS MIAA BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 3 | Division 4

Round of 32 

  • No. 1 Billerica vs. Winner of Newton South/Agawam
  • No. 2 Woburn vs. No. 31 Westboro
  • No. 3 Canton vs. No. 30 Masconomet Regional
  • No. 4 Tewksbury vs. No. 29 Westfield
  • No. 5 Concord-Carlisle vs. No. 28 North Andover
  • No. 6 Milton vs. No. 27 Plymouth North
  • No. 7 Walpole vs. No. 26 Amesbury
  • No. 8 Auburn vs. No. 25 Beverly
  • No. 9 Whitman-Hanson Regional vs. No. 24 North Attleboro
  • No. 10 Boston Latin vs. No. 23 Algonquin
  • No. 11 Newburyport vs. No. 22 Gloucester
  • No. 12 Malden Catholic vs. No. 21 Silver Lake
  • No. 13 Duxbury vs. No. 20 Mansfield
  • No. 14 Falmouth vs. No. 19 Hopkinton
  • No. 15 Westwood vs. King Philip
  • No. 16 Norwood vs. No. 17 Dartmouth

GIRLS BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 2

