MIAA

MIAA D1 girls hockey playoffs 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

St. Mary's Lynn won the MIAA Division 1 girls title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The state tournaments are finally here in Massachusetts.

The MIAA Division 1 girls hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Hingham after going 19-1-1 in the regular season. The No. 2 seed is Notre Dame (Hingham) at 13-3-3, while the No. 3 seed is Malden Catholic (14-2-4). Checking in at No. 4 is Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (14-2-5).

No. 14 St. Mary’s (9-11-2) is the defending champion after taking down NDA (Hingham) in triple-overtime last season.

A champion will be crowned on Sunday, March 16, at TD Garden.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

*Dates and times will be added when they are released

Preliminary round

  • No. 32 Wellesley vs. No. 33 Ursuline Academy

DIVISION 2 GIRLS: Click or tap here for the full schedule, bracket and results

Round of 32

  • No. 1 Hingham vs. No. 32 Wellesley/No. 33 Ursuline Academy
  • No. 2 Notre Dame (Hingham) vs. No. 31 Newton North
  • No. 3 Malden Catholic vs. No. 30 Westford Academy
  • No. 4 Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover vs. No. 29 Franklin
  • No. 5 Archbishop Williams vs. No. 28 Brookline
  • No. 6 Methuen/Tewksbury vs. No. 27 Central Catholic
  • No. 7 Bishop Feehan vs. No. 26 Needham
  • No. 8 Belmont vs. No. 25 Arlington Catholic
  • No. 9 Reading vs. No. 24 Pope Francis
  • No. 10 Andover vs. No. 23 Lincoln-Sudbury
  • No. 11 Billerica/Chelmsford vs. No. 22 Boston Latin
  • No. 12 Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading vs. No. 21 Waltham
  • No. 13 Natick vs. No. 20 Shawsheen
  • No. 14 St. Mary’s vs. No. 19 Winchester
  • No. 15 Bishop Stang vs. No. 18 Winthrop
  • No. 16 Shrewsbury vs. No. 17 Arlington

BOYS MIAA BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 2 | Division 3 | Division 4

