St. Mary's Lynn won the MIAA Division 1 girls title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The state tournaments are finally here in Massachusetts.

The MIAA Division 1 girls hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Hingham after going 19-1-1 in the regular season. The No. 2 seed is Notre Dame (Hingham) at 13-3-3, while the No. 3 seed is Malden Catholic (14-2-4). Checking in at No. 4 is Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (14-2-5).

No. 14 St. Mary’s (9-11-2) is the defending champion after taking down NDA (Hingham) in triple-overtime last season.

A champion will be crowned on Sunday, March 16, at TD Garden.