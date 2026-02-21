Catholic Memorial won the MIAA D1 title in 2025. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s time for the 2026 MIAA Division 1 boys hockey tournament.

The bracket has come out and Catholic Memorial landed the No. 1 seed after going 17-2-1 during the regular season. Xaverian came in with the No. 2 seed after posting a record of 15-4-1. The No. 3 seed is St. John’s Prep, while Arlington will be at No. 4.

On Sunday, March 15, a champion will be crowned.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.