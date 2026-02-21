New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

MIAA D1 boys hockey playoffs 2026: Full schedule, brackets and results

Avatar photo
By

Catholic Memorial won the MIAA D1 title in 2025. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s time for the 2026 MIAA Division 1 boys hockey tournament.

The bracket has come out and Catholic Memorial landed the No. 1 seed after going 17-2-1 during the regular season. Xaverian came in with the No. 2 seed after posting a record of 15-4-1. The No. 3 seed is St. John’s Prep, while Arlington will be at No. 4.

On Sunday, March 15, a champion will be crowned.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

Advertisement

*Dates and times will be added when they are released

BOYS MIAA BRACKETS: Division 2 | Division 3 | Division 4

Round of 32

  • Feb. 25: No. 1 Catholic Memorial vs. No. 32 North Andover/No. 33 Bridgewater-Raynham winner | 7 p.m. | Warrior Ice Arena
  • Feb. 26: No. 2 Xaverian vs. No. 31 Wellesley/No. 34 Medford winner | 5 p.m. | Canton Ice House
  • Feb. 25: No. 3 St. John’s Prep vs. No. 30 Franklin | 4:20 p.m. | Essex Sports Center
  • Feb. 24: No. 4 Arlington vs. No. 29 Needham | 5 p.m. | Ed Burns Arena
  • Feb. 26: No. 5 Reading vs. No. 28 Braintree | 7:45 p.m. | Burbank Ice Arena
  • Feb. 25: No. 6 Hingham vs. No. 27 Shrewsbury | 5 p.m. | Pilgrim Arena
  • Feb. 25: No. 7 Pope Francis vs. No. 26 Belmont | 6:40 p.m. | Olympia
  • Feb. 25: No. 8 Saint John’s vs. No. 25 Acton-Boxborough | 6 p.m. | NESC Rink 1
  • Feb. 26: No. 9 BC High vs. No. 24 Malden Catholic | TBD | UMass Boston
  • Feb. 25: No. 10 St. Mary’s Lynn vs. No. 23 Bishop Feehan | 6 p.m. | Connery
  • Feb. 25: No. 11 Weymouth vs. No. 22 Waltham | 7 p.m. | Connell Rink
  • Feb. 25: No. 12 Archbishop Williams vs. No. 21 Central Catholic | 7:10 p.m. | Canton Sports Complex
  • Feb. 25: No. 13 Framingham vs. No. 20 Lincoln-Sudbury | 7 p.m. | Loring Arena
  • Feb. 25: No. 14 Arlington Catholic vs. No. 19 Chelmsford | 8 p.m. | Ed Burns Arena
  • Feb. 26: No. 15 Marshfield vs. No. 18 Natick | 5:20 p.m. | The Bog
  • Feb. 25: No. 16 Wachusett Regional vs. No. 17 Winchester | 6:10 p.m. | North Star

Preliminary round

  • TBD: No. 31 Wellesley vs. No. 34 Medford
  • Feb. 24: No. 32 North Andover vs. No. 33 Bridgewater-Raynham | 6 p.m. | Methuen High School

GIRLS MIAA BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 2

Related Articles

Annie Schwarz had a goal and two assists in Loomis Chaffee's win over Williston. (Yuqi Qian)

6 takeaways from No. 4 Loomis Chaffee’s win over No. 3 Williston Northampton

On Senior Day, four of Loomis Chaffee’s stole the show as the No. 4 Pelicans cruised to a 3-0 win over No. 3 Williston Northampton.…
Read More

7 takeaways from Salisbury’s big win over Avon Old Farms

Salisbury set an early tone: It wasn't going to be Avon Old Farms' day. Roughly eight minutes into the big-time boys prep matchup, Avon Old…
Read More

MIAA D1 boys hockey playoffs 2026: Full schedule, brackets and results

It's time for the 2026 MIAA Division 1 boys hockey tournament. The bracket has come out and Catholic Memorial landed the No. 1 seed after…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter