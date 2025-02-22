New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

MIAA D1 boys hockey playoffs 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

By

St. John's Prep won the MIAA Division 1 title last season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The time for the 2025 MIAA Division 1 boys hockey tournament has arrived.

The bracket has come out and Pope Francis landed the No. 1 seed after going 18-4-0 during the regular season. St. John’s Prep came in with the No. 2 seed after posting a record of 15-5-0. The No. 3 seed went to Hingham, while Catholic Memorial will be at No. 4.

On Sunday, March 16, a champion will be crowned.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

*Dates and times will be added when they are released

BOYS MIAA BRACKETS: Division 2 | Division 3 | Division 4

Preliminary round 

  • No. 32 Wellesley vs. No. 32 Medford

Round of 32 

  • No. 1 Pope Francis vs. Winner of Wellesley/Medford
  • No. 2 St. John’s Prep vs. No. 31 Andover
  • No. 3 Hingham vs. No. 30 Lincoln-Sudbury
  • No. 4 Catholic Memorial vs. No. 29 Wachusett Region
  • No. 5 BC High vs. No. 28 Chelmsford
  • No. 6 Belmont vs. No. 27 Bishop Feehan
  • No. 7 Arlington vs. No. 26 Franklin
  • No. 8 Xaverian vs. No. 25 Central Catholic
  • No. 9 Reading vs. No. 24 Barnstable
  • No. 10 St. Mary’s Lynn vs. No. 23 Waltham
  • No. 11 Winchester vs. No. 22 Shrewsbury
  • No. 12 Archbishop Williams vs. No. 21 Needham
  • No. 13 Arlington Catholic vs. No. 20 Westford Academy
  • No. 14 Saint John’s Shrewsbury vs. No. 19 Burlington
  • No. 15 Natick vs. No. 18 Weymouth
  • No. 16 Braintree vs. No. 17 Marshfield

GIRLS BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 2

