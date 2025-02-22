St. John's Prep won the MIAA Division 1 title last season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The time for the 2025 MIAA Division 1 boys hockey tournament has arrived.

The bracket has come out and Pope Francis landed the No. 1 seed after going 18-4-0 during the regular season. St. John’s Prep came in with the No. 2 seed after posting a record of 15-5-0. The No. 3 seed went to Hingham, while Catholic Memorial will be at No. 4.

On Sunday, March 16, a champion will be crowned.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.