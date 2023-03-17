Joe DiMartino (left) and Xaverian take on Nick Petkovich and Pope Francis in the D1 final. (Brian Kelly)

The MIAA championships are almost here.

On Sunday, March 19, TD Garden hosts six MIAA hockey state championship games — four with the boys and two with the girls. In these projections, we’ll be predicting the boys' side of things.

Before we start, let’s take a look back at our outstanding future-telling skills.

We predicted every game throughout the NEPSAC playoffs. Jeff Cox went 14-7 overall, while Evan Marinofsky posted a record of 13-8. Both records would’ve been better had NEPSAC championship day not happened (Marinofsky went 1-2, while Cox went 0-3). But let’s pretend that didn’t happen.

Here’s the full schedule for MIAA championship day:

9 a.m.: No. 2 Duxbury vs. No. 4 Canton (D2 girls)

11 a.m.: No. 3 Canton vs. No. 8 Hopkinton (D2 boys)

1 p.m.: No. 4 Pope Francis vs. No. 7 Xaverian (D1 boys)

3 p.m.: No. 1 Norwell vs. No. 2 Sandwich (D4 boys)

5:30 p.m.: No. 1 Scituate vs. No. 11 Nashoba (D3 boys)

7:30 p.m.: No. 1 St. Mary’s vs. No. 3 Shrewsbury (D1 girls)

Let's dive into predictions.