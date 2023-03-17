The MIAA championships are almost here.
On Sunday, March 19, TD Garden hosts six MIAA hockey state championship games — four with the boys and two with the girls. In these projections, we’ll be predicting the boys' side of things.
Before we start, let’s take a look back at our outstanding future-telling skills.
We predicted every game throughout the NEPSAC playoffs. Jeff Cox went 14-7 overall, while Evan Marinofsky posted a record of 13-8. Both records would’ve been better had NEPSAC championship day not happened (Marinofsky went 1-2, while Cox went 0-3). But let’s pretend that didn’t happen.
Here’s the full schedule for MIAA championship day:
- 9 a.m.: No. 2 Duxbury vs. No. 4 Canton (D2 girls)
- 11 a.m.: No. 3 Canton vs. No. 8 Hopkinton (D2 boys)
- 1 p.m.: No. 4 Pope Francis vs. No. 7 Xaverian (D1 boys)
- 3 p.m.: No. 1 Norwell vs. No. 2 Sandwich (D4 boys)
- 5:30 p.m.: No. 1 Scituate vs. No. 11 Nashoba (D3 boys)
- 7:30 p.m.: No. 1 St. Mary’s vs. No. 3 Shrewsbury (D1 girls)
Let's dive into predictions.