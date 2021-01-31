MIAA: Bobby Marcus leads Bedford past Boston Latin

Bedford takes on Boston Latin on Saturday afternoon at Edge Sports Center. (Jeff Cox/NEHJ)

BEDFORD, Mass. — Senior right wing Bobby Marcus scored four goals, powering Bedford to a 5-1 win over Boston Latin on Saturday afternoon at Edge Sports Center.

Marcus completed the hat trick in the first period. Two of the goals came on the power play. He added a goal in the second period. Junior defenseman Ittai Weisman added an empty-net tally.

The lone goal Bedford gave up came off the stick of Boston Latin sophomore left wing James Fitzgerald. Junior goaltender Tim Mead picked up the win in net for the Bucs.