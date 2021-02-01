MIAA: BC High overcomes slow start to down Xaverian

Freshman James Marshall (Weymouth, Mass.,) scored in Sunday's 5-2 BC High win against Xaverian. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BRAINTREE, Mass. — It wasn’t pretty, but BC High overcame a slow start to defeat Xaverian, 5-2, in a Catholic Conference tilt on Sunday afternoon at Thayer Sports Center.

The Eagles trailed for much of the first half, but senior Brian Bulger scored a goal late to even the score at the intermission. Junior Aidan McDonnell lit the lamp twice and freshman James Marshall and senior Declan Joyce also found the back of the net in the winning effort. Sophomore Joe DiMartino and junior Max Lockwood scored for the Hawks.

It was a story of two halves. BC High looked disheveled for much of the game’s first 20 minutes. A late goal in the first half gave the Eagles some life. The outcome hung in the balance until the final seven minutes, when BC High struck three times.