MIAA: Arlington silences Reading in Middlesex League bout

A Junior Eagles product playing for Arlington High, Jack Sadowski is a Division 1 college prospect. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

ARLINGTON, Mass. — Revenge was on the mind of Spy Ponders coaches and players entering Wednesday night’s rematch with Reading.

After losing, 6-4, to the Rockets a week earlier, Arlington turned the tables with a 3-0 win and earned a series split of the clash between the storied Middlesex League foes. Junior Reid Malatesta, senior Dominic Laiosa and sophomore Drew Fecteau scored goals, and sophomore Mike Hayes recorded the shutout.

The game was played in front of no spectators at Ed Burns Arena, due to a Middlesex League rule that bars parents from watching their kids compete on the ice this season. In a normal year, the rink would have been packed with parents, students, fans and scouts. Both the Spy Ponders and Rockets have some good, young talent.