Josh Ciocco coached for four seasons at Merrimack. (Patrick Whittemore/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Merrimack announced Tuesday that men’s hockey assistant coach Josh Ciocco passed away. He was 38 years old.

“Josh was entering his fifth season with the Warriors and was tireless in recruiting talented and dedicated student-athletes to Merrimack, and equally passionate in his commitment to coaching them to reach their greatest potential,” the school said in a statement.

Prior to his time with Merrimack, the Atco, New Jersey, native was an assistant for two seasons at Brown. He was an assistant at Alaska-Anchorage before that from 2013-2016. In 2012-13, he was an assistant with Milton Academy.

His own collegiate playing career all took place at New Hampshire from 2003-2007. Ciocco posted 55 points in 136 games over his time at UNH, as well as being a team captain in his third and fourth seasons. He graduated in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and received his MBA from UNH in 2010.

Upon graduation, he spent two seasons in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers and Fresno Falcons.

He also spent time as an on-air analyst for televised Hockey East games prior to arriving at Milton Academy.