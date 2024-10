Bruins prospect Ryan Walsh had 22 points (12 goals) as a freshman at Cornell. (Chip DeLorenzo/Cornell Athletics)

The ECAC Hockey men’s league experienced the ultimate high of Quinnipiac’s national championship in 2022 and seeks a spot back on the Frozen Four stage as the 2024-25 season unfolds.

Quinnipiac and Cornell, last season’s top two teams, return with rosters in different situations. Still, both always find ways to compete among the upper echelon in the league and nationally. Dartmouth also emerged as a major player in the standings.

Here are five storylines to watch this season: