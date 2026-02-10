Men’s Beanpot: The biggest takeaways from Boston College’s win

James Hagens was named Beanpot MVP. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON ― It was a decade in the making.

For the first time since 2016, the Beanpot is heading back to Chestnut Hill.

Boston College cruised to a 6-2 win over Boston University in the archrivals’ 300th all-time meeting on Monday night at TD Garden. The Eagles rallied from an early 1-0 deficit with four straight goals and never looked back.

Senior captain Andre Gasseau and Arlington, Mass., native Will Vote led the Eagles with two goals apiece, while 2025 Boston Bruins first-round draft pick James Hagens dished out a pair of assists to complete a tournament MVP performance.

Here are some takeaways from the title game.