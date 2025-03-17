Medfield upsets Milton with shutout for first MIAA D2 girls title

Medfield celebrates winning the D2 girls title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Medfield's Cinderella run got its storybook ending.

The No. 13 Warriors capped off an improbable tournament run with a 3-0 shutout of No. 6 Milton for the MIAA Division 2 girl crown, their first title in program history. No one faced a tougher road than Medfield, who beat the first, fourth, fifth and sixth seeds in D2 en route to a title.

Senior captain Maeve Kelly, junior forward Genna McDonald and freshman forward Anne Flippo each scored. Junior goalie Kamryn Perachi pitched a 34-save shutout for the Warriors.

Kelly opened the scoring just 1:18 into the game. The forward stole the puck out high, danced into the slot and put a shot on net. Milton freshman goalie Caera Hart made the initial pad stop, but the rebound jumped right to Kelly, who buried it.

Medfield never looked back.