Mackie Samoskevich (Newtown, Conn.) is an offensive star for the Chicago Steel. (Chicago Steel)

Nineteen players hailing from New England made the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List that was released Tuesday morning.

Two players, Matt Beniers (Hingham, Mass.) and Mackie Samoskevich (Newtown, Conn.), were given an ‘A’ rating, meaning NHL Central Scouting believes they are first-round talents. No players from the region were given a ‘B’ rating, while 17 were listed as ‘C’ players, which indicates the possibility of them being drafted in the fourth round or later.

Boston College led the way among New England colleges with seven recruits on the watch list. The Eagles were followed by crosstown rival Boston University with six recruits noted. Harvard, New Hampshire and Providence had three recruits on the watch list, while Connecticut, Maine and Northeastern had two each. Vermont was the only Hockey East program to have a current player, freshman Dovar Tinling, on the list.