Ryan Warsofsky won the Calder Cup as an assistant coach with the Charlotte Checkers in 2018. (Charlotte Checkers)

Ryan Warsofsky (North Marshfield, Mass.) is the new bench boss in San Jose.

The Sharks announced Thursday that the 36-year-old will take over as the 11th head coach in franchise history, replacing David Quinn (Cranston, R.I.).

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to be named as the head coach of the San Jose Sharks,” Warsofsky said in a statement. “This a tremendous opportunity to continue to be part of a well-respected organization, and my family and I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter. I want to thank our Owner Hasso Plattner, President Jonathan Becher, General Manager Mike Grier and Assistant GM’s Tom Holy and Joe Will for their trust in me. This is an organization that has a rich history of winning, and I can’t wait to get to work on coaching a team that our fans can be proud of.”

Warsofsky has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the Sharks, handing the defense and the penalty kill.