Judd Brackett and the Canucks selected Aidan McDonough in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Judd Brackett is the new director of amateur scouting with the Minnesota Wild, it was announced Thursday.

The Harwich, Mass., native had been with the Vancouver Canucks organization since 2008 prior to leaving earlier this season due to a contract dispute. He served as director of amateur scouting with Vancouver for the past five seasons after cutting his teeth as an amateur scout.

Brackett was a former collegiate goaltender at Northeastern and Connecticut College. He’s respected throughout the hockey industry for his picks in the NHL draft while with Vancouver. The Canucks have drafted quite a few players with New England ties over the past few years, including Tyler Madden and Aidan McDonough, both of whom starred for Northeastern last season, and Harvard offensive defenseman Jack Rathbone.