New England Hockey Journal

College

Mass. native Judd Brackett nabs Wild scouting post; UMass forward heads back to USHL

By

Judd Brackett and the Canucks selected Aidan McDonough in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Judd Brackett is the new director of amateur scouting with the Minnesota Wild, it was announced Thursday.

The Harwich, Mass., native had been with the Vancouver Canucks organization since 2008 prior to leaving earlier this season due to a contract dispute. He served as director of amateur scouting with Vancouver for the past five seasons after cutting his teeth as an amateur scout.

Brackett was a former collegiate goaltender at Northeastern and Connecticut College. He’s respected throughout the hockey industry for his picks in the NHL draft while with Vancouver. The Canucks have drafted quite a few players with New England ties over the past few years, including Tyler Madden and Aidan McDonough, both of whom starred for Northeastern last season, and Harvard offensive defenseman Jack Rathbone.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Steve Bergin shifts from ECHL’s Stingrays to Sacred Heart as assistant coach for Pioneers

Sacred Heart head coach C.J. Marottolo has hired Steve Bergin to be an assistant coach for the Pioneers. Bergin, from Groton, Mass., was the ECHL…
Read More

Boston College lands former Harvard commit Trevor Kuntar

Boston College has landed a former Harvard commit, forward Trevor Kuntar. Kuntar committed to Harvard in February 2017. According to multiple sources, Kuntar decommitted from…
Read More

News: Mount Saint Charles duo off to QMJHL; UMass lands Garrett Wait, loses Marco Bozzo

Two Mount Saint Charles players are on the move to major junior teams north of the border. Defenseman Jake Furlong and forward Nathan Casey, both…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter