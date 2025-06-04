New England Hockey Journal

Mass. native Dan Muse named head coach of Pittsburgh Penguins

Dan Muse
Dan Muse (Canton, Mass.) is the next head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins. (USA Hockey)

It didn't take long for the Pittsburgh Penguins to look back to Massachusetts to find their next head coach.

Pittsburgh announced on Wednesday that it has hired Dan Muse to be the 23rd head coach in franchise history. Muse, a native of Canton, Mass., takes over after the Pens and longtime bench boss Mike Sullivan (Marshfield, Mass.) agreed to part ways last month. 

Muse most recently served as an assistant coach with the New York Rangers for the previous two seasons.

Before his time in New York, Muse was head coach of the USNTDP Juniors (USHL) from 2020 to 2023. He also coached the national Under-17 and Under-18 teams, winning a gold medal at the U18 World Juniors in 2023. 

He was also an assistant with the Nashville Predators from 2017 to 2020.

