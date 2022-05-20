Mass. Hockey Final 40: Three things to watch

St. Sebastian's forward Teddy Mutryn is the region's top 2007 prospect entering an important summer. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The Massachusetts Hockey CCM High Performance Final 40 is this weekend. It’s the last chance for players born between 2005 and 2007 to prove to a handful of evaluators that they belong among the district’s representatives at this summer’s USA Hockey Player Development Camps.

The three different age groups will each play two games over the course of the weekend at the New England Sports Center in Marlboro. Action kicks off on Saturday at 2 p.m. with the '07s, followed by the '06s and '05s at 4 and 6, respectively. On Sunday, game times are 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Cushing head coach Paul Pearl is the director of the district’s player development program. The Winthrop, Mass., native played and coached at Holy Cross before becoming an assistant coach at Harvard and Boston University. He just wrapped up his first season as head coach of the Penguins.

The evaluators are college coaches, NHL scouts and family advisors.