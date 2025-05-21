Mass. Hockey Festival: Which ’10s are on the U.S. NTDP track?

Jack Queally had a fantastic Mass. Hockey boys festival. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

We have a funny habit of comparing things because they follow one another. Whether fair or not, it's a natural thing to do.

I grew up near Mad Willie's, an ice cream shop in Framingham, Mass. The original owners were the best — a husband and wife who took the time to greet you with a smile and some great ice cream. The more times you went, the more likely they were to remember your exact order despite the line going through the front door.

But then they decided to sell, and a new owner took over. He was fine, but it wasn't the same. Was he worse than them? I'm not sure, but the standard was set so high by the previous group that following them was an almost impossible task.

We see this with hockey teams. The rising seniors tasked with following a championship from a previous season often struggle to reach that same level. It's not their fault they're following a generational act.

I find myself feeling this way about the 2010-born players from Massachusetts after the Mass. Hockey boys festival.