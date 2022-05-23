New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Mass. Hockey Festival: Why these ’06 prospects moved the needle

By

Forward Teddy MacAusland (Westwood, Mass.) will play at Noble & Greenough in the fall. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Massachusetts Hockey "Final 40" was conducted over the weekend for three birth years, 2005 through 2007.

At the '06 level, 40 players took to the ice with the goal of being selected to USA Hockey Select 16 Player Development Camp this July in Amherst, N.Y. This is a solid birth year around the country and Massachusetts is no exception.

The '06s were missing a handful of solid players this weekend, due to making the NTDP or earning exemptions at the NTDP Evaluation Camp. Absent were forwards Cole Eiserman (Newburyport), Teddy Stiga (Sudbury), Gavin Cornforth (Milton), defenseman Owen Keefe (Saugus), Kiernan Poulin (Norwell) and goaltenders Thatcher Bernstein (Brookline) and Ryder Shea (Framingham).

Nonetheless, there were a number of '06s that impressed at the "Final 40." USA Hockey allotted the district seven forwards, four defensemen and one goaltender. Below is my personal opinion on who should have been selected, followed by six players deserving honorable mention accolades, who I haven’t written up as much or at all over the last year.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Teddy Mutryn

Mass. Hockey Final 40: Three things to watch

The Massachusetts Hockey CCM High Performance Final 40 is this weekend. It’s the last chance for players born between 2005 and 2007 to prove to…
Read More
Richard Gallant

Prep coaches think Richard Gallant is a stud: Results from part 1 of our survey

It’s hard to find a consensus opinion among the coaches of the New England prep school hockey teams on almost any topic. But we tried…
Read More
Will Smith

Best of New England: Focusing on ’05 prospects at top of initial rankings

The 2005 birth year in New England is top heavy with three stars from USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program leading the way before the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter