Mass. Hockey CCM High Performance Festival: Projecting the ’07s who impressed enough to advance

Hanover High's Michael Munroe is a top '07 and headed to Avon Old Farms in 2022-23. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. – Seventy-two of the best 2007-born players in the state took to the ice over the weekend at the Massachusetts Hockey CCM High Performance Festival at the New England Sports Center.

As with the other two age groups, four to five college coaches from the region are the ultimate evaluators in determining who represents the Massachusetts district at the 2022 USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp this July in Amherst, N.Y.

The field will be cut in half for the ‘Final 40’ in two weekends before 10 forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders make the cut to advance to Select 15s. Two of the top forwards, St. Sebastian’s center Teddy Mutryn and St. Mark’s winger Richard Gallant, and an upper echelon defenseman, Tyler Russo of Islanders Hockey Club, missed this weekend’s festivities with injuries. Obviously, that throws a little bit of an obstacle into determining who moves on to the ‘Final 40.’ All three are very deserving and will be on the ice in two weekends, assuming they’re healthy.

Below are the 24 forwards, 12 defensemen, and four goaltenders who I’d have advancing onto the Massachusetts Hockey CCM High Performance Final 40. I’ve excluded Mutryn, Gallant and Russo, since they didn’t play this weekend. As I stated above, all three of those players should be on the ice, if they’re healthy. That would obviously knock out a couple of fringe players from this weekend.