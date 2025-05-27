Owen Lundin is set to attend Lawrence Academy next season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

One of the biggest things that happens at the Mass. Hockey boys festival every year is projecting which players will make an impact in the next New England prep hockey season.

It's most fun to do with the youngest birth year. That was the 2010s this time around.

There were only a handful of '09s who made high-end impacts this past season, so it's a lot to ask of freshmen and sophomores to break out and be key players for their team. But prep is also getting younger, so it's not crazy to think some of these 2010-born players could make their presence felt next season.

A lot can change between now and November. But here are '10s from the Mass. Hockey Festival that should make an impact in prep next season.