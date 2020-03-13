Mass. Hockey 14-U Tier I State Championship: Top prospects

Boston Jr. Eagles won the Massachusetts Hockey 14-U Tier I State Championship. (Courtesy photo)

The Boston Jr. Eagles won the Massachusetts Hockey 14-U Tier I State Championship over the weekend by going 5-0 and outscoring opponents, 35-6.

The team is led by its dynamic duo of Northeastern commit Will Smith and Will Vote. Coached by Kent Hughes, an agent with Quartex Management, the Boston Jr. Eagles have consistently been one of the top bantam major teams in the country this season.

There were eight teams in the Massachusetts Hockey 14-U Tier I State Championship. A couple of teams were without key players, who were still competing in the MIAA Division 1A Super 8. That wouldn’t have changed the eventual outcome, but it did mean a couple of the top players in the state missed some or all games over the three days.