Senior defenseman Derek Raposo has been a leader for Anna Maria College on and off the ice this season. (Katie Morrison)

It might not have a cheat code, but the numbers sure don’t lie.

A powerhouse program at Plymouth State has lost a total of 12 games in the last three seasons, with three of those losses coming in the NCAA Division 3 tournament.

Three other of those losses have come against Anna Maria College.

The AmCats did it again last week, scoring three times in the first period en route to a 4-2 upset. It was Plymouth State’s first loss to a MASCAC team in nearly a full calendar year.