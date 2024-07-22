Marco Senerchia, Ethan Phillips commit to Providence

Marco Senerchia spent last fall with Mid Fairfield before starting with St. George's. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It's not even Aug. 1 and the boys college hockey commitment news is rolling in.

On Friday, Providence received two big-time commits when the Friars got word that defenseman Marco Senerchia (Greenville, R.I.) and goalie Ethan Phillips pledged to play college hockey at the Hockey East school.

Senerchia has long been a standout '07 defenseman in New England. There have always been questions about his size (5-foot-8, 141 pounds) but his puck-moving and offensive abilities are not questioned.

He played 14U hockey for Mount St. Charles before jumping to New Hampton in 2022-23. He transferred to St. George's last winter and was an immediate success for the Dragons, posting 10 goals and 33 points in 28 games.