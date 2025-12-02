Kennebunk/Wells should be a top team this winter. (Brendan Bergeron)

A familiar squad rose to the top of the Maine high school mountain last winter as Thornton Academy added a second Class A state crown in the last three years.

Thornton Academy will certainly reload and be in the mix to defend that reign. But as it navigates adjusting to a large turnover from last year’s roster, there will be a handful of squads in the mix to compete for the championship.

Cheverus/Yarmouth — which has been promoted to Class A after two straight Class B state titles — has an impressive roster. The likes of Falmouth, Kents Hill, Lewiston/Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse, Scarborough, Bangor/Brewer/Skowhegan/Narraguagus and Edward Little will, as always, be strong candidates to emerge come postseason time.

And in Class B, Cheverus/Yarmouth’s realignment makes room for a new victor. The John Bapst co-op, Gorham/Massabesic and Kennebunk/Wells, among others, are early suitors to contend.