This is it. With teams in Maine high school hockey gearing up for regular-season finales this week, our final boys top 10 of the season features a little bit of everything.

For starters, Thornton Academy hasn’t gone anywhere and is undoubtedly the favorite in Class A, led by offensive dynamo Jake Skillings. But elsewhere, Falmouth continues to impress in its stunning late-season turnaround while a handful of teams are experiencing some adversity near the finish line.

It’s no surprise that fatigue is beginning to set in, as teams have been thrown a handful of challenges as they gear up for the postseason. There is also a new team in the rankings this week after an impressive recent push.

Let’s dive into our last top 10 before the madness of the state tournament.