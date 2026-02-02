This is it for the Maine boys high school hockey season. It’s make-or-break time for teams vying for the state tournament to make their mark and establish an identity.

And a new team has catapulted its way into the rankings with authority. Yes, Falmouth is red-hot.

With wins over Cheverus/Yarmouth and Lake Region/Fryeburg Academy/Oxford in the team’s four-game winning streak, Falmouth is pressing all the right buttons at just the right time as it barrels its way into the Class A conversation.

Elsewhere, Thornton Academy hasn’t lost its stride, and Messalonskee and Lewiston look like real playoff contenders.

Here is where things currently stand in our latest boys top 10.