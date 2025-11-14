Loomis Chaffee: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2025-26

Lindsay Stepnowski is the reigning Elite 8 MVP and NEPSAC Player of the Year. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It was all about Loomis Chaffee last season.

The Pelicans lost just twice in the regular season, nabbing the No. 2 seed in the Elite 8. They ran the table, toppling No. 5 Phillips Andover, 5-3, in the championship to finish 25-2-1.

"Last year, we really came together well," coach Liz Leyden said. "It was a group that was just so committed to playing as a team, playing our best together and (we) consistently had kids who had the overall team success as their greatest priority."

It marked the school's first NEPSAC title since 1989.

Although Loomis graduated some foundational pieces, a large core is back. They're in a strong position to defend their title.

"We have 17 returners. They have the blueprint," Leyden said. "They know what we did last year, how hard they have to work every day and how to hold each other accountable."

So, what will it take for the Pelicans to repeat?