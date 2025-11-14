New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Loomis Chaffee: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2025-26

Avatar photo
By

Lindsay Stepnowski
Lindsay Stepnowski is the reigning Elite 8 MVP and NEPSAC Player of the Year. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It was all about Loomis Chaffee last season.

The Pelicans lost just twice in the regular season, nabbing the No. 2 seed in the Elite 8. They ran the table, toppling No. 5 Phillips Andover, 5-3, in the championship to finish 25-2-1.

"Last year, we really came together well," coach Liz Leyden said. "It was a group that was just so committed to playing as a team, playing our best together and (we) consistently had kids who had the overall team success as their greatest priority."

It marked the school's first NEPSAC title since 1989.

Although Loomis graduated some foundational pieces, a large core is back. They're in a strong position to defend their title.

"We have 17 returners. They have the blueprint," Leyden said. "They know what we did last year, how hard they have to work every day and how to hold each other accountable."

So, what will it take for the Pelicans to repeat?

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Lindsay Stepnowski

Loomis Chaffee: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2025-26

It was all about Loomis Chaffee last season. The Pelicans lost just twice in the regular season, nabbing the No. 2 seed in the Elite…
Read More

Belmont Hill: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

At the end of last season, Belmont Hill looked to be one of the favorites entering this winter. Sure, there were losses throughout the lineup.…
Read More
Brooke Schlutter

Williston Northampton: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2025-26

Williston Northampton is a perennial powerhouse in girls prep. The Wildcats lived up to that billing last winter. They were undefeated until the second-to-last game…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter