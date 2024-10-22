Loomis Chaffee: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2024-25

Megan Hosman is one of several premier defenders at Loomis Chaffee. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Expectations are always high at Loomis Chaffee.

The Pelicans went 18-5-2 last season, reaching the Elite 8 semifinals where they bowed out to eventual undefeated champion Nobles in a 1-0 loss.

Liz Leyden's group has a chance to run it back with much of the same core, returning nine of its top 10 leading scorers from 2023-24.

"Last year, we started the year with really no senior forwards who had meaningfully produced for us, so to now be returning so many players who had all of last season to learn, grow, develop and know what it was like to score at the prep school level, that is tremendous for us," Leyden said. "It's something that gives the girls more confidence in themselves. Our 2025s and 2026s who have done tremendously well in the past couple of years, they're incredibly excited for the season."

This year, the bar remains high.

"We want to be in that Elite 8, and that's known to all of us and a real goal," Leyden said. "As the league gets more competitive, achieving that in itself is something, but then breaking through. ... Winning isn't the only way to define success, but our players are competitive. Anytime there's a scoreboard, they want to be out on top."

So, how will Loomis achieve that?