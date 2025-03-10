Subscribe to finish reading this story
Loomis Chaffee survives thriller with Phillips Andover for girls Elite 8 title
WATERTOWN, Conn. — Loomis Chaffee bent but didn’t break. The No. 2 Pelicans took down No. 5 Phillips Andover, 5-3, en route to the girls…Read More
Cushing takes down Dexter Southfield for NEPSAC boys Elite 8 title
STORRS, Conn. — As Dexter Southfield junior forward Joe Marchi (Foxboro, Mass.) got the puck for a one-timer with 20 seconds to play, it looked…Read More
NEPSAC girls Elite 8 tournament 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results
The Chuck Vernon Elite 8 Tournament bracket is out. Williston Northampton is the No. 1 seed after going 21-1-1 during the regular season, while Loomis…Read More