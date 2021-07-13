Lookback 2006: New England draft lacked staying power

Waltham, Mass. native Brian Strait played 187 games in the NHL, including for the Winnipeg jets. (Getty Images)

With the 2021 NHL Entry Draft rapidly approaching, going back 15 years to 2006, the New England class wasn’t able to have a substantial and lasting impact.

Waltham, Mass., native Brian Strait went on to play the most games in the NHL (187) after being the second pick of the third round at 65th overall. However, the first New England player drafted that year was Joey Ryan. The 48th overall selection of the Los Angeles Kings in the second round, Ryan didn't make it to the show.

Ryan, from Malden, Mass., was a hard-nosed, 6-foot-1, 190-pound defenseman who passed on prep hockey to instead go the major junior route in Quebec. The late ’87-born Malden High and Valley Junior Warriors star was selected by the Gatineau Olympiques in the 2003 QMJHL Midget draft, but he was traded to the Quebec Remparts the same day. He was personally mentored by Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy while playing major junior and developed into an intriguing draft prospect with his pro-style game.