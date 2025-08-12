Longtime Yale coach Keith Allain retires ahead of new season

Keith Allain spent 18 seasons as head coach at Yale. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

Yale's men's hockey program will have a new look behind the bench this season.

Longtime coach Keith Allain announced his retirement on Friday after 18 seasons as head coach of the Bulldogs, who will begin the 2025-26 season on Nov. 2 at Dartmouth.

"It is with profound gratitude that I announce my retirement from Yale Hockey," Allain said in a press release. "My wife, Mi, our three children and I have been truly blessed by our time with the Bulldogs. I want to thank each of my players, who inspired and challenged me to be at my best; the coaches and administrators who became like family as we worked toward a common goal; and our alumni and fans, whose unwavering support in both good times and bad made Ingalls Rink a true home for all of us. Serving as Yale's head hockey coach has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Thank you."

Since taking over as coach in 2006, Allain, 66, compiled a 282-254-54 (192-176-36 ECAC) record. Yale went 6-21-3 (5-14-3 ECAC) this past season.

Allain (Worcester, Mass.) helped guide the Bulldogs to six NCAA tournament appearances and a national championship in 2013, when Yale defeated cross-state rival Quinnipiac, 4-0. His staff in 2013 included the late Red Gendron (Boston, Mass.) and newly hired Pittsburgh Penguins coach Dan Muse (Canton, Mass.). It was the program's first national championship appearance and its second Frozen Four appearance, the first of which came in 1952.