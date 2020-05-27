New England Hockey Journal

College

Long Island University hands D-1 coaching keys to Hobart product Brett Riley

By

Brett Riley guided D-3 Wilkes University to a 16-8-2 mark in 2018-19.

Brett Riley will be the first head coach of the Long Island University hockey program, the school is expected to announce. The news was first reported on Twitter by ESPN’s John Buccigross and has been confirmed to New England Hockey Journal by multiple sources.

On April 30, LIU announced it would be forming a Division 1 hockey program that would start play this fall. The timing isn’t great with just over four months to recruit a roster of players to be on campus when classes start.

Prior to the announcement of the new program, the school had reached out to several coaches in the New England area. Many were concerned with the budget and the seemingly haphazard approach by the school’s administration.

