Liberty Bell Games: 40 prospects who impressed

Andrew DellaSalla, of Brunswick, was the most skilled player at the Liberty Bell Games. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

WAYNE, N.J. – The 2022 Liberty Bell Games brought 12 teams worth of players to the Ice Vault for three days of competition from June 10-12.

The event, in its 14th year, is put on by longtime NHL scout Lew Mongelluzzo. Currently an amateur scout for the New Jersey Devils, Mongelluzzo puts on a great show for the participants. From lineups announced, the national anthem being played, and programs and prospect profiles for the scouts, the players are treated to a professionally run showcase.

The Liberty Bell Games boast numerous NHL alums, including Anaheim star Trevor Zegras, Calgary leading scorer Johnny Gaudreau and Ottawa rookie Shane Pinto. While this year’s event certainly lacked high-end talent for the most part, there were a number of solid players — some of who could be playing at New England prep schools in the future — skating at the three-sheet facility that is home to the Jersey Hitmen and Don Bosco.

Below are evaluations of 40 players who caught my eye over the course of the weekend. As you’ll notice with these evaluations, six goaltenders are written up. That was the position of strength at this showcase. Tidbits on prep and college interest as well as future destinations are given for players whose biographies were completed on the showcase scout book.