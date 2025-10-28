Dylan Hunt played a season with Cedar Rapids before going to Yale. (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders)

Dylan Hunt’s worst fears came true. He got cut and had no place to go.

The Marlboro, Mass., native opted to leave Milton Academy in the spring of his junior year for the USHL’s Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The time felt right after a 40-point season on defense. He was already committed to Yale.

Once Hunt decided not to enroll at Milton, there would be no second thoughts. Milton Academy wasn’t taking him back.

The RoughRiders cut him during main camp, but still wanted to keep his rights. That didn’t stop Hunt from looking around. He looked in the NAHL and the BCHL. This was the summer of 2024, so before the CHL ruling.

“At that moment, I wasn’t. like, freaking out,” Hunt said. “But I knew I had some work to do.”

Part three of our series focuses on players dealing with switching teams, dealing with adversity and advice for the next generation.